RAIPUR: VIP vehicles will no longer be allowed to choke traffic by parking unnecessarily for long durations at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.

In a move aimed at streamlining vehicular movement, Airport Director Mohammad Arif stated that VIP cars are expected to follow the parking rules on the lanes outside the airport like regular commuters, adding that formal letters will be sent to the District Collector, Police Commissioner, and concerned departments to enforce compliance.

The decision on VIP parking comes alongside a broader overhaul of airport traffic and security management. Following recurring disputes over taxis and parking, the Airport Authority has sent a proposal to the central authorities to implement a Counter-Terrorism Contingency Plan (CTCP).

Once approved, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will take over security for the entry gates and outer premises, while work to expand the parking lanes is scheduled for completion by January 2027.

Simultaneously, Raipur Airport is set for a major infrastructure leap with central government approval for a Rs 100-crore, 3,250-meter parallel runway.

Currently, the single runway limits operations to 12 flights per hour due to the time aircraft take to land, turn, and reach parking bays.

The new parallel runway—to be built in two phases of 1,900 meters and 1,350 meters—will initially double capacity to 24 flights per hour and eventually scale up to 35 flights per hour upon completion.



High-tech navigational equipment will be installed by 2027, lowering the minimum visibility requirement for landings from 550 meters to 300 meters and drastically reducing flight diversions or cancellations during fog and heavy rain.

After handling 27.50 lakh passengers in 2024–25 and over 29 lakh in 2025–26, the expanded facilities at the airport will boost annual capacity to 32.50 lakh passengers.

Document verification currently takes 20 seconds per passenger, with security counters processing one passenger per minute and four baggage scanners screening 170 bags per hour.