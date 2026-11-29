SRINAGAR: A day after the Omar Abdullah-led government notified Jammu and Kashmir National Law University (NLU), proposing its headquarters in Budgam in central Kashmir and campus nearly 300 km away in Jammu, the opposition BJP has demanded the establishment of two separate NLUs — one each in Kashmir and Jammu while Kashmir-based opposition parties have also raised objections over location of the university’s campus in Jammu.

Omar government in the notification yesterday said Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act will come into force on November 30, 2026.

As per the notification issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the headquarters of the NLU shall be at Budgam district and its campus in Jammu.

The university has been established under the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act, 2018 (Act No II of 2019).

The Omar government’s decision to notify National Law University with headquarters in Budgam and campus in Jammu evoked strong criticism from Valley-based opposition parties PDP and Peoples Conference.

After the criticism, the Office of Chief Minister in a post on X clarified that the government has notified the establishments of Jammu and Kashmir National Law University with effect from 30 November 2026, with its headquarters/main campus in Budgam and a satellite campus in Jammu.

According to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah this landmark initiative in higher education will enable students to pursue quality legal education within J&K, enhance their career prospects and build a highly skilled human resource base for the emerging knowledge economy.

"The initiative fulfils a key commitment made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in his maiden Budget Speech on March 7, 2025, when he announced a budgetary allocation of ₹50 crore for setting up a National Law University in Jammu and Kashmir," an official spokesman said.

"Why one University? Why not two," questioned BJP MLA R S Pathania in a post on X.

He said headquarters at Budgam and a campus at Jammu raises legitimate questions: Where will students actually study? Who will exercise academic and administrative control? Why create uncertainty when the law itself provides a better alternative?

According to the BJP MLA Section 3(1) of the J&K National Law University Act, 2018, explicitly empowers the Government to establish "one or more Universities".