NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh has emerged as an influential organisation over the past 100 years since its inception and called for efforts to further expand it to make the entire society “sanghmay” -- where everyone regards India's interests as paramount.

Bhagwat said despite “negative propaganda” against India, Hindutva and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), there is a sense of wonder about the country outside and that the entire world looks at India with hope as the "most trusted country".

At an event titled 'Rashtra Vandanam' here, he said, "A hundred years have passed (since RSS's inception). A vast organisation has been built. One might suggest it is time to rest, but there is no time for rest. There is still work to be done.”

"We did not set out merely to create an influential group called the 'Sangh' within the country. Though it has become (one) today. But we have to expand it and make the entire society "sanghmay' (imbued with the spirit of the Sangh)," he added.

Bhagwat said people may not come to attend "shakha", nor will everyone in society wear the RSS uniform.

"There may even be those who are not even aware of the Sangh, and not everyone will identify oneself as a 'swayamsevak' (volunteer). Yet, they will all come to prioritise the interests of India above all else, embracing Indian society, in all its diversity, as their own, and dedicating their lives to its advancement," he said.

Bhagwat said that if the entire society becomes "sanghmay", everyone will regard the interests of India as paramount in their own lives, embracing Indian society, with all its diversity, as their own, and will be ready to live and even die for the country's progress.

Once grounded in moral strength, according to the RSS chief, all societal systems will be aligned, and a vision of a society will be presented that is truly free.