NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh has emerged as an influential organisation over the past 100 years since its inception and called for efforts to further expand it to make the entire society “sanghmay” -- where everyone regards India's interests as paramount.
Bhagwat said despite “negative propaganda” against India, Hindutva and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), there is a sense of wonder about the country outside and that the entire world looks at India with hope as the "most trusted country".
At an event titled 'Rashtra Vandanam' here, he said, "A hundred years have passed (since RSS's inception). A vast organisation has been built. One might suggest it is time to rest, but there is no time for rest. There is still work to be done.”
"We did not set out merely to create an influential group called the 'Sangh' within the country. Though it has become (one) today. But we have to expand it and make the entire society "sanghmay' (imbued with the spirit of the Sangh)," he added.
Bhagwat said people may not come to attend "shakha", nor will everyone in society wear the RSS uniform.
"There may even be those who are not even aware of the Sangh, and not everyone will identify oneself as a 'swayamsevak' (volunteer). Yet, they will all come to prioritise the interests of India above all else, embracing Indian society, in all its diversity, as their own, and dedicating their lives to its advancement," he said.
Bhagwat said that if the entire society becomes "sanghmay", everyone will regard the interests of India as paramount in their own lives, embracing Indian society, with all its diversity, as their own, and will be ready to live and even die for the country's progress.
Once grounded in moral strength, according to the RSS chief, all societal systems will be aligned, and a vision of a society will be presented that is truly free.
The RSS chief said every citizen of the country is part of one single 'kutumb' (family), irrespective of some disagreements that are bound to happen.
Despite the many "ups and downs" throughout history, a multitude of diverse sects and traditions have coexisted in India, remaining "safe and respected", he said.
He also said the country's youth want India to become the top-most country in the world, and they believe in the philosophy of nation-first.
Bhagwat said RSS workers get inspiration to work for society by seeing the pain of the people; they have done this for 100 years and will keep doing so.
He said the philosophy followed by every RSS worker is working for our society, our country and our people.
RSS workers have done tapasya for 100 years, and they need to continue doing it; that's the expectation from Hindu society, he said, encouraging the 'swayamsevaks' to work even harder.
Bhagwat said the RSS also expanded outreach and dialogue across the globe during Sangh’s centenary. “The reason for undertaking these efforts was that there are many who engage in spreading negative propaganda against India, Hindutva, and the Sangh; it continues unchecked. People are being presented with only one side of the story; the other perspective remains hidden from them. It was therefore necessary to reach out and share the other side,” he said.
He claimed that despite such negative propaganda, there exists a sense of wonder regarding India among the general public outside India, as well as leaders of various political persuasions, among others.
“We went to countries across five continents to tell the world about India, RSS and our work,” he said. His visit to the United States in August, under the organisation's three-nation outreach tour, was the most notable, where he shared the stage with leaders of other religions.
He said there is a strong goodwill for India and its people everywhere, and they want India to do well despite “continued negative propaganda” by some.
"When India got freedom, pundits in the West thought it would not survive, and they would be called again to run this country," he said, adding that they also didn’t think India would expand its economy in such a big way.
The West now wants to learn how Hindus can be so patient, and they want to learn this for their new generation, he claimed.
On the RSS completing 100 years, he said it was not a matter of celebration for it, as the organisation used this occasion to work even more for society.
"It's our resolve to walk on the path of truth and justice without worrying about any criticism," the RSS chief said as he urged everyone to follow the same path.
"Everyone now expects India to regain its position of 'Vishwa Guru' and it should be the resolve of every citizen," he said.
The event was organised by the RSS's Delhi unit in North West Delhi's Rohini area. It also marked the completion of 101 years of the Sangh's foundation.
Former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was the chief guest at the event.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were present at the event.