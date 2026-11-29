PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the Bihar Museum's international recognition in the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In a post on X, Choudhary said Modi's mention of the museum had brought honour to Bihar.

He said its ninth position among the world's 100 best museums and first rank in Asia reflected the state's rich heritage and cultural identity.

During the 140th episode, Modi highlighted the growing international recognition of India's museums and traditional art, citing the Bihar Museum in Patna and the Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Museum in Gujarat as examples of the country's rich cultural heritage gaining global attention.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to include museums in their travel plans and encouraged families to visit museums and historical sites to deepen their understanding of India's heritage.

Referring to the Bihar Museum's global ranking, Modi noted that it had secured ninth place among the world's 100 best museums, emerging as the highest-ranked museum in Asia.

He also pointed out that it had ranked ahead of internationally renowned institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre in Paris.

The 2026 list, released by German travel guide Worth a Journey, placed the Bihar Museum ninth globally, ahead of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), which ranked 10th, and the Louvre Museum in Paris, which ranked 31st.

The Bihar Museum was conceived after space constraints at the existing Patna Museum made it difficult to adequately display its extensive collection of artefacts and antiquities reflecting the state's historical and cultural heritage. Initially, the proposal was to expand the Patna Museum to accommodate more exhibits.

However, the then chief minister, Nitish Kumar, subsequently proposed establishing a separate, modern museum of international standards, alongside plans to upgrade the existing museum.