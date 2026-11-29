VARANASI: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is playing vote bank politics and “aiming to convert people to his religion”. Touching upon the Thiruparankundram row, he added Vijay had ignored the invitation to attend the fifth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

“These people only want to convert people to their religion,” Joshi told media on the sidelines of the sangamam.

When asked whether he meant Christianity, Joshi said he was not talking only about Christianity or Islam and that the issue is not confined to any particular religious community. “This is vote bank politics. He wants to appease them and convert them. Whatever Vijay has done is the height of appeasement,” he said.

Joshi said he had personally spoken to Vijay and invited him to the sangamam, explaining the event has no political agenda. “I spoke to Vijayji personally. He said, ‘I’ll see’. There was also a lot of follow-up from our office, but in the end, he did not attend,” Joshi said.

‘No PM SHRI school, no fund’

Joshi also said TN should agree to establish PM SHRI schools before seeking funds from the centre. “If you build the schools, then we will give the money. If you say, ‘We won’t, why should we give the money?”