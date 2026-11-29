Thackeray also questioned whether the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha would be accompanied by an increase in the number of Rajya Sabha seats, saying the government had not provided clarity on the issue.

"If the number of Lok Sabha seats is increasing, will the number of Rajya Sabha seats also increase? There is no information on this," he said.

He further questioned how the proposed expansion to 850 Lok Sabha seats would be carried out, alleging that the BJP had studied constituencies based on past election results and could use the exercise to influence electoral outcomes.

"They already know which areas have voted for whom. This method is a fraud. Those who have experience in stealing votes have been brought in," he alleged.

On women's reservation, Thackeray said he was willing to support legislation specifically aimed at implementing the 33 per cent quota for women but accused the government of using the issue to mislead women for political benefit.

"I support this Bill on women's reservation. If you bring this Bill now, I am ready to support it," he said.

"You are doing politics in the name of women and fooling them," he added.

Thackeray said Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine MPs had been informed about the party's position and what they were expected to do.

His remarks came ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

The legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, including up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

(With inputs from ANI)