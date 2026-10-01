Akhilesh springs surprise, fields bizman for RS polls

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has fielded Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, a close associate of Mukesh Ambani and group president of Reliance Industries, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav accompanied Nathwani to the Election Commission’s office on Wednesday, where Nathwani and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav filed nominations. Yadav held Nathwani’s hand and escorted him to a chair in the commission’s office. After the nomination papers were filed, Yadav congratulated Nathwani and said that he would win.

The Samajwadi Party announced Nathwani’s candidature on Wednesday morning after Akhilesh had recently indicated that the party would field a “surprise” candidate.

Reacting to the nomination, Congress spokesperson C P Rai said, “It would have been better if the Samajwadi Party chief had fielded a party worker for the Rajya Sabha. He is concerned about the wealthy, not the interests of the people.”

Nathwani has been associated with the Jamnagar and Vadodara manufacturing divisions of the Reliance Industries. He is also a director in Reliance New Energy Limited. Interestingly, Dhanraj’s father Parimal Nathwani is a corporate affairs director at Reliance Industries and a fourth term Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

The senior Nathwani entered the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate three months ago with open support from the NDA. His first two terms as an independent were also from Jharkhand, but he shifted to Andhra Pradesh in 2020 and was sent to the upper house by YSR Congress.