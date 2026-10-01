Births & Deaths Amendment Act comes into force, stricter norms for delayed registration

NEW DELHI: The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026, came into force on Thursday, introducing stricter procedures for registering births and deaths reported after the prescribed time limits.

Under the amended law, separate procedures will apply to cases where information is furnished more than one year after the occurrence and those reported after two years.

For cases reported after one year but within two years of a birth or death, registration will require an order from a District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate having jurisdiction over the place where the event occurred.

The order can be issued only after verifying the correctness of the reported birth or death and on payment of the prescribed fee.

For cases reported more than two years after the occurrence, a stricter procedure will apply. “Such births or deaths can now be registered only on an order issued by a First Class Judicial Magistrate having jurisdiction over the area where the event took place. The registration will similarly require verification of the correctness of the information and payment of the prescribed fee,” an official said.