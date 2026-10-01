Chhattisgarh signs MoU with ASI to preserve Heritage, upgrade tourist facilities with modern amenities

RAIPUR: In an initiative aimed at conserving archaeological treasures while giving a fresh boost to heritage tourism, the Department of Culture, Chhattisgarh government, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).



The strategic partnership focuses on the systematic planning and development of visitor amenities and public infrastructure across centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites throughout the state.

“Under the framework of the agreement, the Chhattisgarh government, in close consultation with ASI officials, will draft comprehensive development blueprints. The primary goal is to ensure a seamless, convenient, and enriched experience for visiting domestic and international tourists while preserving Heritage,” said S Bharathidasan, Secretary (Culture and Tourism).



The agreement outlines plans to equip historical sites with a wide array of basic and modern facilities. The essential comforts will include clean drinking water stations, modern restrooms, shaded rest areas, cloakrooms, cafeterias, and designated vehicle parking.



There will be fully equipped visitor information centres, site museums, and informative signage. It also includes dedicated provisions for inclusive tourism, such as Braille-enabled signage and tactile pathways for persons with disabilities, along with aesthetically designed landscape architecture tailored to each location.