Climate change gets limited parliamentary scrutiny, government responses lack data: Report

NEW DELHI: A new report analyses parliamentary engagement with climate change issues during the first decade of the Paris Agreement, coinciding with the current government's tenure.

The findings suggest that the government's response to climate change is becoming more selective and lacks parliamentary scrutiny, particularly in light of the country's increasing climate vulnerabilities.

The report, prepared by the Delhi-based non-profit Centre for Financial Accountability, was released by former environment minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. It highlights how the government’s responses often circumvent accountability by providing generic replies that expose gaps in data availability, preparedness and policy coordination in response to questions from the Opposition.

The report reveals clear partisan patterns in parliamentary inquiries. Members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) primarily ask status-oriented questions, allowing the government to showcase its programmes and provide technical updates on initiatives such as PM-KUSUM and Green Hydrogen. In contrast, Opposition members focus their questions on implementation gaps, funding shortfalls and policy effectiveness.

One notable example cited in the report, titled ‘Climate on the Floor’, addresses the government’s claim of lacking conclusive data to establish a direct link between air pollution and specific deaths or diseases. The government attributes this uncertainty to overlapping factors such as diet and lifestyle, which complicate the attribution of health outcomes solely to air pollution.

The report covers the period from December 2015 to December 2025 and analyses a dataset of 8,702 parliamentary questions raised in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.