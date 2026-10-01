Court to hear arguments in case against Lalu, kin afresh

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will hear arguments on charges against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and others afresh in the railways land-for-jobs-linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Prashant Kumar on Wednesday said, “Counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeks some time to advance fresh arguments on the point of charge. Put up for arguments on charge on October 14.” Earlier, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had reserved the order on the framing of charges against the accused persons. The ED concluded its arguments on charge on March 16 this year.

Judge Gogne was later transferred to Dwarka courts. On Wednesday, the court staff informed that the judge had been transferred. According to the Delhi High Court online information system, Judge Gogne has been a sitting registrar since September 22.

The money laundering case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, 2002, stems from a complaint lodged by the CBI. On January 9 this year, Judge Gogne had ordered framing corruption and cheating charges against 41 accused persons, including Lalu Prasad, in the CBI case.