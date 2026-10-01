Haryana gets 3.77 lakh new voter applications, 40,162 deletion requests under SIR; Punjab process 99.21% complete

CHANDIGARH: In Haryana, over 3.77 lakh new voters have applied for registration, while 40,162 have sought deletion of names under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

The highest number of applications for new voter registration came from Gurugram, followed by Faridabad and Hisar, as September 30 was the last date for filing claims and objections on the SIR draft electoral roll.

The claims and objections will be disposed of by October 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on November 6. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Punjab, the SIR of electoral rolls is nearing completion, with 99.21 per cent of the work completed across the state.

An official of the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana said 3,77,987 applications have been received for registration of new voters under the SIR process in the state.

Under Form 6, a total of 3,77,987 applications have been received, with the highest number coming from Gurugram at 39,985, followed by Faridabad at 33,463 and Hisar at 22,001. The lowest number of Form 6 applications were received from Charkhi Dadri at 7,095, Panchkula at 8,786 and Nuh at 9,087.

Under Form 7, a total of 40,162 applications have been received seeking deletion of names. The highest number of applications were received from Panipat at 3,600, followed by Hisar at 2,790 and Sirsa at 2,539.