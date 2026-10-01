Haryana gets 3.77 lakh new voter applications, 40,162 deletion requests under SIR; Punjab process 99.21% complete

CHANDIGARH: In Haryana, over 3.77 lakh new voters have applied for registration, while 40,162 have sought deletion of names under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.
The highest number of applications for new voter registration came from Gurugram, followed by Faridabad and Hisar, as September 30 was the last date for filing claims and objections on the SIR draft electoral roll.
The claims and objections will be disposed of by October 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on November 6. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Punjab, the SIR of electoral rolls is nearing completion, with 99.21 per cent of the work completed across the state.
An official of the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana said 3,77,987 applications have been received for registration of new voters under the SIR process in the state.
Under Form 6, a total of 3,77,987 applications have been received, with the highest number coming from Gurugram at 39,985, followed by Faridabad at 33,463 and Hisar at 22,001. The lowest number of Form 6 applications were received from Charkhi Dadri at 7,095, Panchkula at 8,786 and Nuh at 9,087.
Under Form 7, a total of 40,162 applications have been received seeking deletion of names. The highest number of applications were received from Panipat at 3,600, followed by Hisar at 2,790 and Sirsa at 2,539.
Under Form 8, a total of 2,14,693 applications have been received. Form 8 is used for correction of details in the electoral roll, change of address and replacement of the Voter ID card. Kurukshetra recorded the highest number of Form 8 applications at 14,347, followed by Gurugram at 13,767 and Jind at 13,513.
The officer said 44,91,691 notices had been issued for providing incorrect information during the mapping process. Of these, hearings in 40,56,716 cases have been completed, while 4,34,975 hearings are still pending. The highest pendency is in Faridabad, Karnal and Hisar districts.
All Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been directed to ensure that all pending hearings are disposed of within the stipulated time and that the Election Commission of India’s guidelines are fully and strictly complied with while passing any order.
The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer appealed to voters not to panic on receiving a notice. Any voter who has received a notice should approach the concerned ERO and submit a response along with the correct documents to get the discrepancy rectified.
As per the directions of the Election Commission, a video conference was also held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Electoral Officer with all District Election Officers. During the meeting, directions were issued that voters found ineligible during the hearings, or whose Form 6 applications are rejected, should be re-examined. No voter’s name will be deleted without due reason.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Punjab, the SIR of electoral rolls is nearing completion, with 99.21 per cent of the work completed across the state.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra said eight districts, Moga, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar), Mansa, Tarn Taran, Faridkot, Sangrur, Patiala and Malerkotla, have completed the SIR 2026 exercise. As many as 55 of the 117 Assembly constituencies have also completed the exercise.
To ensure that every eligible elector is included in the electoral roll and to facilitate electors, she said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will contact electors in cases where notices have been issued and hearings or document submission are still pending, and collect the requisite documents directly from them instead of calling electors to offices for hearings.
“This arrangement will save electors from having to visit the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for personal hearings and submission of documents, wherever applicable,” she said.
Further, camps are being held over the coming weekend to facilitate electors in those ACs where some pendency still remains.
Help Desks have also been established at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the state to facilitate electors and address their queries and concerns relating to the electoral roll.
Mitra said the office of the CEO, Punjab, in coordination with the entire election machinery, is making concerted efforts to ensure smooth, transparent and timely completion of the process. She appealed to all electors to extend full cooperation to BLOs and other election officials and provide the requisite documents and information, wherever required, to facilitate timely completion of the process.