Haryana Police arrest six youths with illegal weapons, while planning revenge

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has arrested six youths from Nuh with illegal weapons as they were allegedly planning to travel to Delhi to exact revenge for an assault during a clash at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

Nuh Sadar police station registered an FIR against the accused. The alleged accused have been identified as Subedin, Firoz, Bilal, Sahil, Naseem and Parvez. Subedin and Firoz all are residents of Salahedi, Bilal and Sahil are from Nuh city, while Naseem and Parvez are residents of Saunkh village.

According to police, the accused gathered in Salamba village where they alleged planning an attack after one of the accused, Bilal was assaulted during a clash at Delhi's Jamia earlier this week when the team of Crime Branch of Nuh Police intercepted them.

Sources said that the police team recovered a country-made pistol, a desi bandook pauna (country made gun) and three bamboo sticks from their possession.

"They were preparing to travel to Delhi with the weapons and sticks to carry out the attack,’’ claimed a police officer.

While spokesperson of Nuh Police Krishna Kumar, said that the CIA team received information that a group of youths involved in a dispute at Jamia University was preparing for a serious crime and was planning to head to Delhi. "The team acted on the information and detained all six before they could leave," he said.

Kumar said that the arrests came as Nuh Police has intensified patrolling and surveillance across the district to prevent crime, following directions from SP Dr Arpit Jain.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the Jamia dispute, the alleged motive for the planned retaliation and the source of the illegal weapons and are also questioning the accused to establish whether others were involved in the alleged plan.