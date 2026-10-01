Interview | ‘ONOE well within institutional, administrative capacity’

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, whose autobiography TRIUMPH of the INDIAN REPUBLIC—My Life, My Struggles was recently released, has said that India successfully held simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies until 1967, when the country had far fewer administrative and technological resources, considerably less infrastructure and a nascent electoral system. Today, he said, India’s institutional and technological capacities are much greater.

In an exclusive interview with Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor, The New Indian Express; Jayanth Jacob, Chief of National Bureau; and Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Senior Assistant Editor, Kovind spoke about his journey from a village in Kanpur Dehat to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the making of his autobiography, his years in public life and the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, which he chaired. Excerpts:

What prompted you to write your autobiography, TRIUMPH of the INDIAN REPUBLIC—My Life, My Struggles?

I have spent much of my public life working quietly and keeping a low profile. After I left the office of President of India, many well-wishers told me that I underestimated the value of my own journey and experiences, and that my story could resonate with students, youngsters and aspiring leaders. Finally, I decided to write the autobiography. I want fellow citizens, particularly youngsters, to know the story behind the public life they may have seen from a distance.