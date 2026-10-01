Italian woman arrives in Gurugram to file complaint against man she met on Instagram, alleges cheating

CHANDIGARH: A 50-year-old Italian jewellery designer, Paola Bertolini, flew from Italy, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, and went straight to the Gurugram Cyber Police to complain that a man she met on Instagram had feigned romantic interest in her and swindled 1,000 euros (over Rs 1 lakh) from her on the pretext of investing in a boutique in the Millennium City.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified person under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating after she lodged a complaint on September 28. In her complaint to the Cyber Crime West police station, she told police that she had met a man about six months ago who introduced himself as a fashion designer from the city. He developed a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and proposed that they should go into business together. She agreed and sent an initial investment of 1,000 euros to rent a space for their boutique, but he cut off all contact with her after receiving the money.

Frustrated by the lack of prompt action on a complaint she had filed in Italy, Bertolini met Cyber ACP Gaurav Fogat and shared her ordeal, following which a case was registered. She also shared details of her meeting with police officials on the official social media page of the Gurugram Police.

"I came from Italy to report an international fraud (violation of FEMA with an NRI account, romance scam, promotion of drugs on Instagram, phishing mail to empty bank accounts) committed by a guy who claimed to be living in Gurgaon. I went to the cybersecurity station in Gurgaon, flying from Italy, after having talked with ACP Gaurav Fogat, who immediately gave me assistance and alerted his wonderful team. All the cyber team was very professional and kind," Bertolini wrote.