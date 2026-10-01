JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' shelves SC visit amid Oppn concerns over separation of powers

A Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the 'One Nation, One Election' bills has shelved its proposed October 6 visit to the Supreme Court to interact with judges on the legislation, committee chairman PP Chaudhary said on Thursday, amid Opposition concerns over separation of powers.

Chaudhary told PTI that the visit had been put off as the dates of committee members did not match.

"I also have other commitments to attend to," he said.

The proposed visit had drawn objections from the Opposition, with at least one member of the joint committee writing to Chaudhary seeking its cancellation, it is learnt.

The MP is learnt to have argued that an interaction with the Chief Justice of India or other sitting judges on the constitutional validity or merits of the proposed legislation could raise concerns over the separation of powers and the institutional independence of Parliament and the judiciary.

The member is also learnt to have pointed out that the legislature's role in considering and making laws should remain distinct from the judiciary's role in adjudicating their validity, and that seeking the views of sitting judges on legislation which could subsequently come before the Supreme Court for judicial scrutiny could create an avoidable institutional overlap.