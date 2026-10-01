MoRTH revises exempted FASTag rules for Divyangjan, extends validity up to 5 years

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised the guidelines for issuance and renewal of exempted FASTags for eligible Divyangjan or Persons with Disability (PwD) beneficiaries.

The revised framework is aimed at bringing greater uniformity in the issuance and renewal of exempted FASTag for eligible Divyangjan/PwD vehicles, while reducing the need for repeated procedural formalities. The guidelines will come into effect from Friday.

“The revised framework is to promote ‘ease of living’ for the citizens and further simplify toll-related procedures for Divyangjan and (PwD). Under this, exempted FASTags for vehicles specially designed and constructed for use by persons with physical disabilities, as well as vehicles registered under the ownership type ‘Divyangjan’, will be issued exempted FASTag based on the percentage of disability recorded in a valid Disability Certificate, Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Card or other applicable records,” said officials.

Earlier guidelines mandated renewal of exempted FASTag for Divyangjan on an annual basis. However, as per the new guidelines, validity of the Exempted FASTag will be determined by the recorded percentage of disability.

FASTag issued to persons with 70 to 100 percent disability will be valid for five years, while those issued to persons with 40 percent to less than 70 percent disability will be valid for three years. The exempted FASTag may be renewed thereafter, subject to continued eligibility and compliance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008.

“The revised provisions are aimed at making the National Highway tolling ecosystem more accessible, transparent and user-friendly for eligible Divyangjan/PwD beneficiaries, while ensuring that toll exemptions continue to be administered in accordance with the prescribed rules and eligibility requirements,” officials added.