Mumbai Diary | Thackerays forced to drop overseas trip

With the probe into Disha Salian’s death case gaining traction, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family abruptly cancelled their planned overseas trip to reply to the political allegations. Thackeray was advised that leaving the country after the Bombay High Court asked the CBI to file an FIR and initiate an investigation in connection with the case may result in the opponents exploiting the situation. Fearing that the government may play a mischievous role by issuing a travel notice or planting stories, the advisors asked him drop the overseas plan and stand firm against the “allegations and a well-planned plot”.
Cabinet discusses rituals for Pitru Paksha period
The recent cabinet meeting took a surprise turn when, instead of discussing pressing issues, some of the ministers deliberated on Pitru Paksha and things to avoid during the 16-day period that started on September 26. They said that as per the Hindu religion, the Pitru Paksha is considered inauspicious for starting new ventures or making major purchases because it is a period explicitly dedicated to mourning, remembrance, and ancestral worship. The ministers said that no new decisions should be taken, as it may backfire and tarnish the government’s image. They even discussed the rituals to be performed to ward off the evil spirit.
NCP cancels two-day workshop amid drought
The NCP cancelled its two-day workshop in Nasik, called to discuss the party’s next course of action and a brainstorming session on strengthening and expanding the party base, citing the ongoing drought. It was said that organising a party workshop during drought would send out a wrong message. However, some of the party leaders criticised the cancellation, saying there is no connection between drought and workshop, and there is nothing wrong in calling a meeting of the party leaders. In fact, the workshop should have been used as a platform to discuss measures to mitigate the drought in the state, the leaders argued.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com