Mumbai Diary | Thackerays forced to drop overseas trip

Cabinet discusses rituals for Pitru Paksha period

The recent cabinet meeting took a surprise turn when, instead of discussing pressing issues, some of the ministers deliberated on Pitru Paksha and things to avoid during the 16-day period that started on September 26. They said that as per the Hindu religion, the Pitru Paksha is considered inauspicious for starting new ventures or making major purchases because it is a period explicitly dedicated to mourning, remembrance, and ancestral worship. The ministers said that no new decisions should be taken, as it may backfire and tarnish the government’s image. They even discussed the rituals to be performed to ward off the evil spirit.