Netaji Bose 'wrote' civil services exam 'in Sanskrit' in 1920: Modi claims at UPSC event

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose for writing his civil services exam in Sanskrit in 1920, when the British were in power.

Modi was attending the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

In his address, the prime minister called the event a celebration of aspirations of millions of young people.

"It is a celebration of the trust that every Indian places in this institution. During this century-long journey, generations changed, governments changed, technology changed, and syllabi changed, yet the trust in the UPSC remains just as unwavering today, and that is one of your greatest assets," Modi said.

He also asked everyone to go through the gallery set up at the venue.

"While viewing the gallery, I saw the details regarding the time — back in 1920 — when Subhas Chandra Bose also went through this very process. It struck me that although the British were in power at the time, there used to be a Sanskrit paper, and Subhas Babu wrote his exam in Sanskrit," the prime minister said.

Contrasting the institution's British Raj origins with its post-Independence evolution, he said that the system successfully shifted its focus to fulfil the dreams of a free nation.