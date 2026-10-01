'Never seen a bigger palturam (flip-flopper) than Nitish Kumar': Congress leader Harish Rawat

DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday called Bihar leader Nitish Kumar a “flip-flopper”, accusing him of first bringing opposition parties together against the BJP and then later praising the party.

“I have never seen a bigger palturam (flip-flopper) than Nitish Kumar,” Rawat told reporters in Haridwar. He was responding to a question about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s recent remarks on Kumar at a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi.

“Nitish Kumar himself worked to unite political parties against the BJP. Later, he began singing the BJP’s praises,” Rawat said.

The Congress veteran also challenged the BJP-led government to investigate him, saying he would continue to speak against it. “As long as I oppose the BJP, the ED and CBI will keep coming to my door,” he said.

“My life is an open book. Anyone who wants to investigate me is welcome to do so. They can investigate my relatives, too,” he added.

Rawat also alleged “vote theft” and questioned the legitimacy of the government he claimed had benefited from it. “When votes are stolen in a country, elected governments lose their moral authority,” he said. “This government has lost that authority. It is time for them to go.”