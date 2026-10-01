'Never seen a bigger palturam (flip-flopper) than Nitish Kumar': Congress leader Harish Rawat

DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday called Bihar leader Nitish Kumar a “flip-flopper”, accusing him of first bringing opposition parties together against the BJP and then later praising the party.
“I have never seen a bigger palturam (flip-flopper) than Nitish Kumar,” Rawat told reporters in Haridwar. He was responding to a question about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s recent remarks on Kumar at a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi.
“Nitish Kumar himself worked to unite political parties against the BJP. Later, he began singing the BJP’s praises,” Rawat said.
The Congress veteran also challenged the BJP-led government to investigate him, saying he would continue to speak against it. “As long as I oppose the BJP, the ED and CBI will keep coming to my door,” he said.
“My life is an open book. Anyone who wants to investigate me is welcome to do so. They can investigate my relatives, too,” he added.
Rawat also alleged “vote theft” and questioned the legitimacy of the government he claimed had benefited from it. “When votes are stolen in a country, elected governments lose their moral authority,” he said. “This government has lost that authority. It is time for them to go.”
Rawat made the remarks during his Dhanyavaad Samvad Yatra, a public outreach procession through Haridwar. Congress workers and supporters greeted him with garlands and fireworks at several points as he travelled with a large convoy.
A poster reading “Tiger Is Back” was displayed on the vehicle leading the procession, featuring a photograph of Rawat wearing jeans and a shirt. Rawat said the poster was his supporters’ way of honouring him.
Near Mango Farm House, his daughter and Haridwar Rural MLA Anupama Rawat joined the procession with supporters and welcomed him. The yatra is scheduled to conclude in the Khanpur Assembly constituency.
Speaking to TNIE, Rawat said the procession carried a message of political change in Uttarakhand and the country. “The message of this yatra is that change must now come to the state and the nation,” he said. “People have shown great enthusiasm, and I thank them for it.”
Rawat said the support he had received over the years had helped him return to politics after recovering his health. “People’s blessings have always been my strength,” he said. “I hope to continue receiving them.”