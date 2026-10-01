NMC reopens Eligibility Certificate application window for aspirants till October 7

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given another chance to aspirants who were unable to submit their applications for the issuance of an Eligibility Certificate.

The NMC in a notice said that candidates can submit their applications through the NMC portal from October 1 to October 7.

The move to reopen the application window was taken following representations from candidates who said they were unable to submit their applications within the earlier deadline due to technical issues.

The notice, dated September 30, said that keeping in mind the career prospects of the applicants, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), NMC, has decided to give an additional opportunity to the candidates who were not able to submit their applications earlier for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate.

The application window will remain open from 10am on October 1 to 6pm on October 7.

The NMC further said that incomplete applications in any form will not be processed and will be summarily rejected and the EMRB, NMC, will not be responsible in this regard.

“Thereafter, the portal for applying the application shall be closed.”

“It is advised that the candidates may not wait for the last date to apply and should submit their applications as early as possible,” the notice said.

The NMC further said that it may also be noted that the issuance of an Eligibility Certificate involves multiple checks to ascertain eligibility in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in vogue.

“The candidates should fill the application form scrupulously in order to avoid unnecessary to and fro movement of the application to resolve the deficiencies,” the notice added.

Candidates have also been advised to regularly check their email IDs and the online portal for the latest updates. Applications may be submitted through the NMC website - https://application.nmc.org.in/register.

The NMC needs an Eligibility Certificate to verify that an Indian student meets the basic academic and legal criteria to pursue MBBS abroad and practice medicine in India later.