Opposition’s ‘Save Democracy’ march only aims at ‘saving dynasty’, says Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Shortly after the INDIA bloc announced its collective decision to hold “Save Democracy” marches against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at a meeting held on Wednesday, the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the INDIA bloc’s proposed march was not aimed at “saving democracy” but at “saving dynasty”.
Chouhan claimed that the INDIA bloc was “crumbling” and alleged that its leaders had rejected Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, citing the absence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other leaders from the alliance meeting.
He also alleged that there was an “anti-INC” sentiment within what he referred to as the “INDI Alliance”. Chouhan said, “Leave the INDIA bloc aside; even Congress leaders and members of the party are not willing to accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader.”
Chouhan claimed that Gandhi, during Congress Working Committee meetings, has repeatedly exhorted party leaders with statements like “accept me as your leader” and “trust me”. He also accused Gandhi of conspiring to spread “anarchy” in the country.
Describing the Opposition meeting as an attempt to create an advance excuse for potential electoral defeats, Chouhan said “Zero vision, 100 per cent frustration, and an advance excuse for poll defeats are the outcome of the INDIA bloc meeting.” Chouhan pointed out that the DMK and AAP skipped the meeting. He said the INDIA alliance had fallen apart even before the meeting could take place.
Chouhan mocked Gandhi, remarking, “No matter how many times they try to re-launch Rahul, INDIA bloc does not consider him their leader.” He sarcastically remarked, “How can the country accept someone as a leader whom the Congress party itself does not?”