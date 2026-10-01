Opposition’s ‘Save Democracy’ march only aims at ‘saving dynasty’, says Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Shortly after the INDIA bloc announced its collective decision to hold “Save Democracy” marches against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at a meeting held on Wednesday, the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the INDIA bloc’s proposed march was not aimed at “saving democracy” but at “saving dynasty”.

Chouhan claimed that the INDIA bloc was “crumbling” and alleged that its leaders had rejected Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, citing the absence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other leaders from the alliance meeting.

He also alleged that there was an “anti-INC” sentiment within what he referred to as the “INDI Alliance”. Chouhan said, “Leave the INDIA bloc aside; even Congress leaders and members of the party are not willing to accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader.”