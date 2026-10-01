Over 207 tonnes of illegal coal seized by CISF in Jharkhand under 'Zero Coal Leakage' campaign

RANCHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seized 207.17 tonnes of Grade-4 coal and four motorcycles during a special operation in the Vedkaro mine area in Bokaro district under the 'Zero Coal Leakage' campaign, officials said.

The operation was conducted in Bokaro to curb illegal coal trade and unauthorised mining. Acting on intelligence about a network allegedly involved in large-scale illegal coal extraction and disposal around the Vedkaro mine, the CISF launched the operation in coordination with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

The operation used drones for aerial surveillance, along with Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and sniffer dogs. The mine and surrounding areas were initially monitored using drones. After identifying suspicious locations, security personnel carried out a ground search and recovered a large quantity of illegally stockpiled coal.

“Drone surveillance, QRT and sniffer dogs led to the seizure of 207.17 tonnes of Grade-4 coal and four motorcycles. The operation was conducted peacefully under the Zero Coal Leakage campaign,” the CISF said in a post on X.