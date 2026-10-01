Rahul Gandhi asks who at EC ordered ‘illegal’ Form 6 change, whether TCS was pressured

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make an “illegal” change to online Form 6, used for fresh voter registration, and whether the IT major was pressured into carrying it out.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the change in Form 6 was orchestrated by "the PM-HM duo".
In a post on X, Gandhi asked whether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was pressured into doing this.
“The online Form 6 was changed illegally, as the EC’s own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?” Gandhi said in a post on X.
“Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?” he asked.
Tagging Gandhi's post, Ramesh said, "Form 6 changes were introduced by the CEC unconstitutionally in mid-July 2026 to remove Gen Z voters from the electoral roll. Clearly, the move was orchestrated by the PM-HM (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah) duo."
The Congress leaders' remarks came a day after the opposition INDIA bloc announced a series of joint protests over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, including marches in all districts and five major rallies.
The bloc also demanded that future elections be conducted using ballot papers and urged the Supreme Court to expedite cases concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged electoral malpractices.
At a meeting attended by leaders of 19 opposition parties, which lasted more than three-and-a-half hours, it was decided that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6.
Opposition leaders will also meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in voter-list revision.
The INDIA bloc also discussed the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and said it would continue its campaign until he is removed.
The meeting came days after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process, saying they were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.
The Election Commission, facing questions over the objections, has maintained that differences of opinion and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations. It has also asserted that all its orders have full legal sanction and are issued in accordance with established statutory procedures.
(With inputs from PTI)