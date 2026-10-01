Rahul Gandhi asks who at EC ordered ‘illegal’ Form 6 change, whether TCS was pressured

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make an “illegal” change to online Form 6, used for fresh voter registration, and whether the IT major was pressured into carrying it out.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the change in Form 6 was orchestrated by "the PM-HM duo".

In a post on X, Gandhi asked whether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was pressured into doing this.

“The online Form 6 was changed illegally, as the EC’s own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?” he asked.