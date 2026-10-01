Ranchi woman allegedly held captive, forced to work as domestic help in Dubai

RANCHI: A woman from Ranchi is allegedly being held captive and forced to work as a domestic help in Dubai after being taken to the UAE on the promise of employment, according to a police complaint filed by her mother.

Monica, a resident of Chhota Ghaghra in Ranchi, was allegedly taken to the UAE after connecting online with an agent associated with AMD Trend Solutions. Her mother, Ratna Kachhap, alleged that the agent assured her daughter of employment, food and accommodation.

Based on the assurance, Monica transferred Rs 15,000 to Priyanka via PhonePe on April 22. Priyanka later demanded money for an air ticket. After paying the amount, Monica travelled from Delhi and arrived in Sharjah on May 5.

According to the complaint, a driver sent by the agency took possession of Monica’s passport upon her arrival. The next day, she was taken to an office on the 24th floor of a building in Ajman, where Ritesh and Meraj Ansari allegedly pressured her to sign and affix her thumbprint to documents written in Arabic. Her mobile phone was also allegedly confiscated and the WhatsApp conversation with Priyanka deleted.

Monica was subsequently made to speak to someone over a video call and was allegedly told that she had taken a loan of 12,600 dirhams and would be sent to jail if it was not repaid by May 25.

According to the complaint, Monica was later taken to a house on June 22 to care for an elderly person despite not having a work permit. She was brought back to the office the following day due to a language barrier.

She was subsequently sent to work in different households on July 1 and July 16. Her family alleged that she faced mental distress and harassment as she did not know Arabic.