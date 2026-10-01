SC frowns upon increasing attacks on doctors by leaders, says they have 'higher responsibility'

The Supreme Court has said that an elected representative bears a heightened responsibility to uphold the authority of law and to conduct himself in a manner that reinforces public confidence in institutions.

The apex court also frowned upon increasing attacks on doctors and other functionaries in the country by those occupying elected offices.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, in its detailed September 28 order on cancellation of bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three others who are accused of assaulting and verbally abusing doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district, said incidents such as the instant one inflicted deleterious effects on peace and tranquillity of the society at large and also disrupted public order.

"We may note that the present incident cannot be viewed in isolation from the larger concern which arises when persons occupying elected office resort to force, intimidation or other extra-legal means in dealing with citizens or public functionaries. Instances of such conduct have been reported from different parts of the country," it said, while pointing out that another incident was reported from Palghar in Maharashtra involving Shiv Sena leaders after the Mhatre case.

The top court said, while each such incident must necessarily be examined on its own facts and in accordance with law, the recurrence of allegations involving elected representatives assuming, or seeking to assume, authority beyond that conferred by law is a matter which cannot be viewed with indifference.

"An elected office carries with it a corresponding obligation to respect the rule of law and the institutions through which grievances are to be addressed. The authority derived from the electoral mandate cannot be permitted to become a substitute for the authority of law," it said.