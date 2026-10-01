VHP leader killing: NIA arrests accused deported from UAE

NEW DELHI: India has secured the deportation of Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu Barnala, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with the 2024 killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab’s Nangal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Harwinder at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after his deportation and produced him before the Special NIA Court for further legal proceedings.

The MHA said Prabhakar was allegedly targeted by operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) as part of a conspiracy to create communal unrest. The killing was allegedly carried out at the behest of Pakistan-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh, alias Babbar.

Harwinder, who was based in the UAE, was the subject of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued on April 17, 2026. According to the MHA, Indian agencies requested his handover on June 19, following which UAE authorities deported him to India.

The MHA said the government has also launched the PRAHAAR initiative to expedite the deportation of terrorists and other wanted accused to India.