‘Vote chori’ won’t be tolerated, voices against electoral system ‘capture’ growing louder: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said voices against the alleged "capture" of the electoral system were growing louder and claimed that citizens would no longer tolerate "vote chori" in any form.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, citing former chief election commissioner OP Rawat's remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleged that the exercise had resulted in the disenfranchisement of nearly 14 crore voters.

"In an interview to a leading national daily, Former CEC O.P. Rawat has questioned the SIR and the violations committed by the ECI. It is 'the first time since Independence that so many eligible voters have lost their vote'," Ramesh said in a post on X.