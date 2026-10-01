Warring changes X bio to former PPCC chief as Singla emerges as frontrunner

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday changed his X bio to “former PPCC chief”, amid reports that the party high command has decided to replace him ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Former Sangrur MP Vijay Inder Singla is emerging as the frontrunner to replace Warring, according to party sources. Other names being discussed include former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh, former MLA Rana KP Singh, Raja Sansi MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The leadership change comes after months of infighting in the Punjab Congress. Warring had earlier declined to comment on reports that the party high command had decided to replace him, saying that “some issues are internal”.

The high command had decided to retain Warring as the state unit chief on July 1, but the leadership issue resurfaced after Sachin Pilot was appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, replacing Bhupesh Baghel. A section of leaders led by Channi had opposed Warring’s continuation and sought his removal.

Leaders aligned with the Channi camp also stayed away from some party programmes led by Warring.