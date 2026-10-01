Woman enrols in MA to help son win University poll

DEHRADUN: When Beena Chauhan’s son decided to run for student union president at a Nainital college, she did more than offer encouragement from home. She enrolled as a student herself, joined his campaign and helped him win.

Her son, independent candidate Bhanu Pratap Chauhan, won the presidential election at Kumaun University’s DSB campus on Tuesday. He secured 1,355 votes, defeating his nearest rival, ABVP candidate Shubham Kumar, by 482 votes. Kumar received 873 votes.

But it was Beena’s presence on campus that gave the contest its most talked-about story. A councillor in the Haldwani Municipal Corporation, she took admission to the MA political science programme at DSB and became actively involved in building support for her son.

From reaching out to students to helping shape the campaign strategy, Beena remained beside Bhanu throughout the election. By the time the results were declared late Tuesday, their joint effort had become a subject of conversation across the campus.

“I have tears of joy,” Beena said after the result. “Those who called my son an outsider have received their answer from Bhanu’s victory. We are not outsiders; we belong to Nainital. I am very happy and grateful to the city for giving us so much support.”

Supporters celebrated the win with slogans and cheers as Bhanu collected his victory certificate. For him, the result was not just a personal achievement but an opportunity to act on the issues he had raised during the campaign. “I am very happy about the victory, but I am even happier for the DSB campus,” he said. “We will put our full effort into fulfilling the promises we made and addressing the issues on which we fought this election.”