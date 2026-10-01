‘You’re giving a go-by to Rules and Acts’: Bombay HC pulls up EC

The court's central concern was whether an administrative software system could restrict or suspend procedures that are expressly provided for under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The judges observed that statutory powers vested in Electoral Registration Officers cannot effectively be subordinated to the limitations of software.

During the hearing, the bench made the pointed observation that the authorities appeared to be giving a “go by” to the Acts and Rules and proceeding according to their own system. The court also questioned how many other voters might have been affected by similar circumstances. These were oral observations made during the hearing and should not be treated as a final finding against the Election Commission.

The dispute is significant because Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act provides a statutory framework for correction, transposition and deletion of electoral-roll entries, while the Registration of Electors Rules prescribe procedures and safeguards for such action. The court is examining whether those safeguards were adequately followed in the circumstances of the Salgaonkar family's case.

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of the wider SIR exercise in Goa. More than 1.18 million electors were covered at the beginning of the revision, with a significant number of names subsequently not carried forward into the final roll on grounds including death, permanent migration, absence, duplication and other reasons. The Election Commission has maintained that the exercise was undertaken in accordance with the prescribed procedure and that affected voters were given opportunities to seek inclusion or correction.

The Goa case therefore raises a broader question about the role of technology in electoral administration: whether software should merely facilitate decisions taken by statutory election officials or whether limitations built into a digital system can effectively determine what those officials are able to process.

The issue has gained additional significance following the Election Commission's subsequent decision to review its ECINET electoral-roll platform and examine whether the system adequately conforms to the relevant Acts and Rules. The Commission has also indicated that greater flexibility would be provided to field officials where required.

The High Court has not, at this stage, declared the entire Goa SIR exercise illegal or concluded that all voters whose names were omitted were unlawfully removed. The proceedings are focused on the particular circumstances of the petitioners and the larger legal question of whether statutory electoral procedures can be curtailed by the functioning of an administrative software system.

The case is consequently important beyond the individual voters involved. Its eventual outcome could clarify the relationship between electoral legislation, the powers of Electoral Registration Officers and technology-driven voter-list revision, particularly where the operation of a digital system appears to conflict with procedures expressly prescribed by law.