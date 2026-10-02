Bihar seeks IAF help in relief work in six flooded districts

PATNA: As flood situation in north Bihar worsened, Bihar government on Thursday sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue and relief operation in six badly affected districts. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the next 48 hours are crucial for the state as water level in the Gandak river continues to rise, breaching embankments at several locations.

A discharge of 5.435 lakh cusecs of water at the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage further aggravated the situation and led to rise in water level in the Gandak and other rivers.

The water discharge at Valmikinagar barrage was recorded above 5 lakh cusecs for several hours on Thursday. The surge further exerted pressure on embankments and low-lying areas downstream in West Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Vaishali and Muzaffarpur districts.

CM Samrat Choudhary on Thursday assessed the water-level in the Ganga in Patna. Talking to the media, he said that the state government has sought the assistance of the Indian Airforce for relief and rescue operation in badly hit areas. The Airforce personnel will not only help state administration shift the marooned people to safer places but also provide relief materials to residents.

Around 2.03 lakh people have been affected in second spell of flood caused by heavy rainfall in Nepal’s Gandak Basin. The rise in water level breached embankments in Saran and Gopalganj districts, inundating villages, disconnecting road connectivity and forcing residents to move to embankments, rooftops and other safer locations.