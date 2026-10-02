BJP slams Gandhis for 'silence' on pilot's bravery, asks if it's due to attacker's religion

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "silence" on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery and accused the Gandhi family and the Congress of indulging in "appeasement politics" due to the "religion of the terrorist" attacker.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Machchhar, praised his courage and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Today is a moment of pride for every Indian. Captain Smit Machchhar has displayed immense courage, and every Indian is proud of him. Today, Narendra Modi spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar, praised his extraordinary courage and wished him a speedy recovery," Bhatia said in a video message on X.

"Today, 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit Machchhar, and we are proud of him. We pray to God for his speedy recovery," he said.

Raising questions over the Congress leadership's response, Bhatia said, "At a time when the entire country is feeling proud of Captain Smit Machchhar, why could Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not issue a statement or make a post in his honour? Sonia Gandhi has also maintained silence, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has remained silent too."