BJP slams Gandhis for 'silence' on pilot's bravery, asks if it's due to attacker's religion

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "silence" on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery and accused the Gandhi family and the Congress of indulging in "appeasement politics" due to the "religion of the terrorist" attacker.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Machchhar, praised his courage and wished him a speedy recovery.
"Today is a moment of pride for every Indian. Captain Smit Machchhar has displayed immense courage, and every Indian is proud of him. Today, Narendra Modi spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar, praised his extraordinary courage and wished him a speedy recovery," Bhatia said in a video message on X.
"Today, 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit Machchhar, and we are proud of him. We pray to God for his speedy recovery," he said.
Raising questions over the Congress leadership's response, Bhatia said, "At a time when the entire country is feeling proud of Captain Smit Machchhar, why could Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not issue a statement or make a post in his honour? Sonia Gandhi has also maintained silence, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has remained silent too."
He wondered whether the Congress was indulging in appeasement politics and looking at the religion of the terrorist.
"Is it because the so-called and fake Gandhi family and the Congress party are once again indulging in appeasement politics and looking at the religion of the terrorist? Is that why they did not even consider it necessary to wish Captain Smit Machchhar a speedy recovery or praise his courage?" Bhatia said.
He also asked whether Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" had any place for recognising the courage of an Indian.
Earlier in the day, Modi spoke over the phone to the pilot, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE.
Machchhar, who was stabbed and seriously injured by his Omani co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday, gave a detailed account of the incident to the prime minister in the video call and said that whenever in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn devoted to Lord Hanuman.