Chhattisgarh SIR: Congress leader Mohammad Akbar questions deletion of nearly 25 lakh voter names

RAIPUR: Amid an escalating firestorm over the Election Commission’s operational integrity, senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Mohammad Akbar levelled allegations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Chhattisgarh, alleging that nearly 25 lakh voters have been scrubbed from the final electoral rolls—a figure nearly four times larger than the decisive victory margin of the 2023 state Assembly elections.

The opposition Congress and the ruling BJP locked horns over the deletion of these large numbers from the state’s electoral rolls.

Citing comparative electoral data, Akbar underscored that the vote difference separating the BJP and the Congress in the 2023 state polls stood at 6,32,382 votes (4.04%). Following the SIR rollout, the final voter registry shrank by an astonishing 24,99,823 names.

Of the deleted aggregate, Akbar revealed that 19,13,540 electors were unilaterally categorised under the "Shifted" or "Absent" brackets. He argued that these designations routinely sweep up citizens who are temporarily away from their registered addresses for employment, seasonal labour, higher education, or urgent personal reasons.

"Assuming permanent absence or deeming a citizen ineligible simply because they were not home on a particular day—or did not receive an enumeration form—is a catastrophic blow to constitutional safeguards," Akbar asserted.

He pointed out that because the Election Commission itself classified these individuals as absent, it confirms they were systematically denied individualised notices, document submission rights, or a fair hearing before their names were expunged.