Congress accuses EC of 'lying' over ECINet, alleges curbs on EROs violate poll laws

The Congress on Friday accused the Election Commission of "lying" about its ECINet portal and violating provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, demanding accountability for what it called violations of law and the Constitution.

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the ECI, in a September 26 press note, had announced a committee to certify that ECINet complies with the relevant laws and rules.

Ramesh questioned why such compliance needed to be certified after the portal was launched on January 22 with the stated objective of enhancing transparency, credibility and public trust.

He referred to the ECI's launch-day assurance that ECINet had been developed in "strict accordance with the law" and was fully compliant with the Constitution, the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

"All of this was a lie," Ramesh alleged in a post on X.