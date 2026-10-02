Dharma and rashtra inseparable; India has a role to play in troubled world: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said dharma and the nation were not separate in India, asserting that the country’s spiritual knowledge could help address several challenges facing the world.
“Our rashtra (nation) and dharma are not separate. The purpose of the nation is dharma, and dharma helps sustain the nation. The two are interdependent,” Bhagwat said.
Addressing the 14th conference of the All India Vihar Seva group, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said the world was grappling with dilemmas involving development and environmental protection, individual freedom and family life, and religious faith and conflict.
“The world is troubled. Every happiness remains incomplete, every aspiration comes with some loss, and every loyalty is tied to another loyalty. There is no balance; there is extremism,” he said.
Bhagwat said the world was looking to India for ways to address these contradictions. He recalled that India had historically shared its knowledge without seeking to conquer other countries or convert their people.
“The world knows that the path will come from India,” he said.
He highlighted India’s extensive knowledge traditions, including the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, Jain Agamas, Tripitaka, Guru Granth Sahib and the teachings of saints.
“Our country has a very great treasure of knowledge, which the world needs today. One can come closer to the Almighty through the strength of devotion,” he said.
Bhagwat said preserving the lives and traditions of those who carried this knowledge was not merely a religious responsibility but also a service to humanity.
“You are not protecting just one life. You are protecting the safe future of the entire human race,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)