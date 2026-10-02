Female elephant found dead in Jharkhand, tusks missing; poaching suspected

RANCHI: A female elephant was found dead near Bhangaon in the Jagannathpur region of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. Villagers spotted the dead elephant in the morning, following which a large number of people from nearby villages gathered at the site.

According to villagers, both tusks of the elephant were missing, raising the possibility that it may have been killed by poachers for its ivory. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving the information, Forest Department officials and staff rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The circumstances surrounding the elephant’s death are currently unknown.

A Forest Department team is inspecting the site. Whether the death was due to natural causes or other factors will be clarified only after the post-mortem report is available.

Notably, seven elephant deaths have been reported in Jagannathpur and its vicinity over the past one year.

Wild elephants frequently move through this region, with herds often wandering from one village to another. During their movements, they frequently damage crops and homes. Villagers are concerned about the recurring elephant deaths and the increasing activity of elephants near their settlements.

While the movement of elephants poses challenges to the safety of people, property and crops, the incidents of elephant deaths are also a cause for concern.