Govt cuts new sugar stock regulations by 15 days to ensure smooth supply to consumers during festive season

NEW DELHI: With the start of the new sugar season on October 1, the Government of India has implemented additional measures to ensure that consumers have adequate access to sugar at reasonable prices during the festive season.

The government has reduced the stock holding period for sugar dealers to 15 days and set the stock holding limit at 1,000 quintals, effective from October 15, 2026, to November 30, 2026. This applies except in Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, as well as the State of Assam. On September 18, the government had previously allowed sugar dealers to hold stock for up to 30 days.

Under the new regulations, effective October 15, 2026, sugar dealers are prohibited from holding sugar stock for more than 15 days from the date they receive it. Additionally, the stock limit cannot exceed 1,000 quintals at any location across the country.

To account for specific regional market demands, the stock holding limit has been increased to 2,000 quintals for Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, as well as the State of Assam. Kolkata sources sugar from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, distributing it to the eastern part of the country, including the northeastern region. The higher stock limit for Assam acknowledges geographical constraints, transportation logistics, and consumer needs in the northeastern region.