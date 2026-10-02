Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to visit Singapore from October 4 to 6

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to visit Singapore from October 4 to 6 to explore opportunities for investment, industrial collaboration, technology partnerships and skill development between the state and Singapore. During the three-day visit, he will also interact with Sikh businessmen and Non-Resident Indian entrepreneurs.

During his visit, Saini will discuss possibilities for mutual cooperation and investment in key sectors, including logistics, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, agro and food processing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), aviation and education. The state government aims to position Haryana as an increasingly investor-friendly, competitive and innovation-driven industrial destination for global investors.

During the Singapore visit, the Chief Minister will participate in round-table conferences with various reputed industry groups, investors, corporate representatives and sector-specific experts. These meetings will highlight Haryana's industrial policies, investor-friendly environment, strong infrastructure, improved connectivity, skilled human resources and the potential of its rapidly developing industrial corridors.

Saini will also hold one-to-one meetings with investors. During these meetings, Singapore companies will be invited to establish manufacturing units, set up research and development centres, invest in logistics and warehousing facilities, expand in the food processing sector and participate in high-technology industries in Haryana.

The state government is particularly focusing on attracting investment in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, Haryana's potential in the Global Capability Centre sector, its IT and technical talent pool, proximity to the National Capital Region and world-class urban infrastructure will be prominently showcased to investors.

As an agriculture-based state, Haryana also has immense potential in the agro and food processing sector. The Chief Minister will hold discussions with Singapore investors and representatives of the food industry on modern food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, value addition, export-oriented production and providing global markets for agricultural products.

Singapore's expertise in aviation, logistics and supply-chain management can also benefit Haryana. During the visit, possibilities for partnerships in modern technology, efficient management, warehousing, multimodal connectivity and industrial transportation systems will be discussed.