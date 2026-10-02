Haryana launches 10-day campaign to make 21 Gurugram garbage points GVP-free

CHANDIGARH: As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan underway in Haryana since September 17, the ‘GVP-Free Campaign’ was launched in Gurugram on October 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti under “Swachhata Hi Seva 2026”.

Launched by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the campaign will be conducted from October 2 to 11. Special cleanliness drives will be carried out at 21 identified Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across the city to transform them into clean and improved public spaces. The campaign carries the message, “10 Days – 21 Garbage Points – One Gurugram.”

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inspected a GVP-free site developed by the Municipal Corporation near DHBVN Colony on Mehrauli Road and formally launched the campaign.

The move comes after "persistent complaints" by RWAs, following which Saini ordered the suspension of two regional officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board during a review meeting on Gurugram's development projects.

According to orders issued by Haryana State Pollution Control Board Chairman Shekhar Vidyarthi, Mukul Kumar and Akansha were placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Saini said cleanliness should not be limited to government arrangements and that citizens' participation was equally important. He said the government could provide systems, facilities, modern technology and resources, but segregating waste generated from households and institutions was the responsibility of every citizen.

He highlighted government systems, modern technology and public participation as the three key aspects of the campaign and said the objective was to make cleanliness a broad-based citizens’ campaign.