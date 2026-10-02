Haryana plans IoT-based waste management at major pilgrimage sites

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has devised a technology-driven waste management system for high-footfall religious and pilgrimage sites, fairs and festivals, with IoT-enabled bins, waste audits and geo-tagging of littering hotspots.

The system will initially be implemented at Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Mandir in Gurugram, Brahma Sarovar in Thanesar, Kurukshetra, and Shri Mansa Devi Mandir in Panchkula.

The government will prepare site-specific solid waste management models with four-stream segregation and IoT-enabled bins fitted with sensors to provide real-time data on fill levels and automatically open their lids.

Each site will be divided into precincts, with no open collection points within a 500-metre buffer zone covering approach roads, vendor areas, parking spaces and waste transit routes to processing facilities. Four bins will be placed every 50 metres along the routes and every 25 metres in queue corridors.

Four-stream waste stations with covered storage will be set up at fixed points. Dedicated vehicles and litter-picking teams will be deployed at each site during peak periods. Floral waste will not be allowed to be immersed, sources said.

Bhandaras, prasad and flower shops, dharamshalas, hotels and dhabas within the 500-metre buffer zone will be registered as bulk waste generators with the Central Pollution Control Board.

A gap analysis will be conducted at each site against the requirements of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, covering sweeping manpower and equipment for twice-daily sweeping, four-stream segregation infrastructure, and waste collection and transportation.