J&K auctions two limestone blocks under Central mineral auction process for first time

SRINAGAR: In a historic first for Jammu and Kashmir, two limestone mineral blocks have been successfully auctioned under the Central Government’s mineral auction process, marking a new phase of organised mineral development in the Union Territory.

“The completion of a successful auction reflects the use of a transparent and competitive mineral auction process for the systematic development of mineral resources,” officials said.

According to officials, the limestone block at Koot and Kapran and the Wantrag lime stock block in south Kashmir were successfully auctioned.

They said the Koot–Kapran Limestone Block covers 22.43 hectares and has estimated limestone resources of 4.75 million tonnes.

The block, they said, has been explored up to the G-4 stage, providing scope for further detailed exploration and development.

As per officials, the Wantrag Limestone Block covers 5.36 hectares and has estimated limestone resources of 10.853 million tonnes. The block has been explored up to the G-3 stage, including 159 metres of drilling, providing an important geological basis for further exploration and development.

The successful auction marks an important step towards unlocking the mineral potential of Jammu & Kashmir and initiating.

“The development of the mineral sector will also contribute to greater value creation from Jammu & Kashmir’s mineral resources and support new opportunities for local participation in the emerging mining ecosystem,” said officials.

The J&K government had entrusted the auction of mineral blocks to the Union Ministry of Mines. It said it would continue to work in coordination with the J&K government to facilitate transparent, sustainable and responsible development of the Union Territory’s mineral resources.