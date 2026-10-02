Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary to restrict human activity to save Himalayan tahr

DEHRADUN: The Kedarnath Wildlife Division is preparing to restrict human activity in high-altitude meadows and clear rubbish from parts of its sanctuary after a survey found that visitors and local residents were feeding Himalayan tahrs.

The measures aim to protect the mountain animal as its habitat faces pressure from human activity and climate change. According to the division, food offered by people and waste left in the sanctuary are drawing tahrs away from their natural habitat towards roads and settlements.

Spread across about 975 sq km in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary includes alpine meadows, locally known as bugyals, and steep mountain terrain where tahrs roam.

“Special emphasis is being placed on conserving the Himalayan tahr,” divisional forest officer Rajat Suman said. “In search of food, tahrs have started leaving their natural habitat and coming to roads and inhabited areas.”

Suman said increased rubbish accumulation had coincided with more sightings of tahrs in lower areas, including Chopta, Sari, Kanchulakharak, Saukhark and Mandal. He said the animals’ changing movements were affecting their behaviour and way of life.

The division has prepared an action plan for a cleanliness drive in the sanctuary. It will also discourage people from feeding wildlife and organise awareness programmes on the protection of animals and plants.