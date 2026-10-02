Ladakh eyes new agricultural opportunity with pilot saffron cultivation in Leh

SRINAGAR: In a major agricultural initiative, the saffron, which is known as red gold, is all set to be cultivated in the cold desert of Ladakh.

Nearly 800 kg of premium Iranian saffron corms, numbering around 90,000, have been planted across nearly 4,000 square metres of land at Command Area Gate No. 27 in Spituk Pharka, Leh.

The land, which remained barren until recently, has been restored and rejuvenated under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative being undertaken under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The pilot saffron cultivation is being undertaken at Command Area Gate No. 27 at Spituk Pharka in Leh.

According to Agriculture experts the pilot plantation is expected to yield a good quantity of saffron.

“For this purpose, high-quality Iranian saffron corms with a circumference of 8 to 10 cm, a diameter of 2.5 to 3 cm or larger, and a weight of 10 grams or more, which are considered the best corms, have been planted. These specifications are considered suitable for high-quality saffron production,” they said.

According to an official spokesman, the initiative is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of diversifying traditional agricultural practices for financial sustainability and economic empowerment of the farmers and the youth.

The saffron plantation in Ladakh, he said, builds on the administration’s successful experiment with high-value floriculture, particularly the massive cultivation of Lilium and Gladiolus in Leh, that has opened new employment and livelihood opportunities for farmers, Self-Help Groups and other local entrepreneurs.

LG Saxena said the saffron plantation has immense potential to strengthen the local economy by introducing another high-value crop under Ladakh’s unique high-altitude agro-climatic conditions.