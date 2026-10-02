Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges youth to draw inspiration from Gandhi, Shastri

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the youth to draw inspiration from the lives, ideals and public service of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and contribute to building a developed India with determination, discipline and a sense of responsibility.
Addressing students from different parts of the country at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan as part of the ‘Know Your Leader’ programme, Birla said their presence in the Central Hall provided an opportunity to connect with India’s democratic and constitutional heritage.
Mentioning Mahatma Gandhi, Birla said his life demonstrated the power of truth, morality, non-violence and Satyagraha.
“At a time when much of the world was under colonial rule, Mahatma Gandhi showed that a movement based on truth and non-violence could give direction to the struggle for freedom”, he asserted, adding that Gandhi’s ideas and philosophy later inspired movements for freedom and justice across the world.
Birla urged the youth to study Gandhi’s life and ideas, saying that understanding his life and philosophy could provide insight, courage and a new perspective to face adversity and challenges. He said Gandhi’s life showed that even through simple means, lasting change could be brought about in the lives and minds of people.
Birla said self-reflection, discipline, perseverance and firmness of purpose were integral to Gandhi’s life and remained relevant. He also said social responsibility must remain at the heart of the youth’s journey and that their aim should not be merely personal achievement but also contributing to the country’s development and progress.
Referring to Lal Bahadur Shastri, Birla highlighted his simplicity, honesty, high ideals, sense of duty and firmness in decision-making. He recalled Shastri’s call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, which gave direction to the nation during a challenging period and underlined the importance of national and food security.
Birla said that although today’s youth have access to technology, knowledge and enormous resources, these alone cannot ensure the achievement of one’s goals.
“Patience, ethical conduct, discipline, determination, and continuity of effort are equally essential”, he emphasised.
He appealed to the youth to remain steadfast in their goals and not allow disappointment, fatigue or setbacks to weaken their resolve. He urged them to use their knowledge, energy and capabilities to help build and lead a new and developed India.
Birla further said students should leave the historic Constituent Assembly Hall with new inspiration, energy and confidence, along with a renewed commitment to fulfil their duties and contribute to nation-building.
He said the present generation was imbibing the life philosophy of Gandhi and Shastri.
“It was a great satisfaction to hear about their profound thoughts on truth, non-violence and Satyagarah,” he said.
Birla asked the students to place devotion to the country above everything else.
“A common message is clearly visible in the lives of Gandhiji and Shastriji -- the nation comes first. Fulfilling our duties with honesty, understanding our responsibility towards the society and the country, and linking every action of ours to the national interest is our true tribute to them,” Birla said.
Speaking about the vision of a developed India, he said, “A developed India is not just a goal, but a dream that will be fulfilled by the collective resolve and hard work of crores of Indians”.
Birla said that to realise this dream, youngsters would have to move forward in their respective fields with excellence, innovation, discipline and a spirit of national service.
“Let us take a pledge, drawing inspiration from Gandhiji's ideals of truth, non-violence and humanity, as well as Shastriji's simplicity, duty-consciousness and national service, that with every effort of ours, we will contribute to making India stronger, self-reliant, prosperous and developed,” he said.
Over 500 school students from different parts of the country participated in the programme and witnessed floral tributes being paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in the historic Constituent Assembly Hall.
According to an official source, 36 selected young participants also spoke about the lives, ideals, thoughts and contributions of the two national leaders and shared their understanding of how their lives continue to inspire generations in India and across the world.