Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges youth to draw inspiration from Gandhi, Shastri

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the youth to draw inspiration from the lives, ideals and public service of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and contribute to building a developed India with determination, discipline and a sense of responsibility.

Addressing students from different parts of the country at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan as part of the ‘Know Your Leader’ programme, Birla said their presence in the Central Hall provided an opportunity to connect with India’s democratic and constitutional heritage.

Mentioning Mahatma Gandhi, Birla said his life demonstrated the power of truth, morality, non-violence and Satyagraha.

“At a time when much of the world was under colonial rule, Mahatma Gandhi showed that a movement based on truth and non-violence could give direction to the struggle for freedom”, he asserted, adding that Gandhi’s ideas and philosophy later inspired movements for freedom and justice across the world.

Birla urged the youth to study Gandhi’s life and ideas, saying that understanding his life and philosophy could provide insight, courage and a new perspective to face adversity and challenges. He said Gandhi’s life showed that even through simple means, lasting change could be brought about in the lives and minds of people.

Birla said self-reflection, discipline, perseverance and firmness of purpose were integral to Gandhi’s life and remained relevant. He also said social responsibility must remain at the heart of the youth’s journey and that their aim should not be merely personal achievement but also contributing to the country’s development and progress.