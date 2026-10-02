Nine youths, including juvenile arrested by the Punjab Police in LPU violence, vandalism case

CHANDIGARH: Nine youths, including a juvenile, have been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the violence and vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara near Jalandhar, Punjab. Of these, seven alleged accused are university students, while two are outsiders.

The arrested outsiders have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Jasmeet Kumar, both from Phagwara. The seven students are James Dahiya of Sonipat in Haryana, Ashutosh of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Antriksh Dutta of Jammu, Sahil Singh of Jammu, Krishna Kumar of Marukiya in Maharashtra, and Bhavishya Karan of Kalyan East in Maharashtra.

The juvenile, a student of LPU from Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, is also among those arrested. He was seen atop a MiG-23 during the vandalism, an iconic image that became the face of the recent protests at the university. According to police, the student’s father is posted as an officer at the Mandi Deputy Commissioner’s office.

A social media influencer, Mohammad Farhat, a first-year BBA student at LPU from Jammu and Kashmir, has also been named in the case. Known for poetry and rap, police are conducting raids to arrest him.

Farhat also remained a viral face of the LPU protests and is a friend of Sahil and Antriksh, according to viral videos circulating online.