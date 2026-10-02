Pilots’ body seeks National Bravery Award for flydubai captain attacked by co-pilot mid-flight

It also stressed the 182 lives on board that were saved as a result of Captain Machchhar thwarting off the cockpit attack and opening the cockpit door.

"The passengers and crew on board had no control over the extraordinary circumstances unfolding in the cockpit. At that critical moment, their safety depended upon the ability of the flight crew to retain control of the aircraft and manage the emergency," the letter said, adding that Captain Smit Machchhar's continued performance of his duties and the subsequent safe diversion to Tabuk represent an "exceptional act of professional courage and responsibility."

FIP noted that Capt Smit was a member of the Federation until 2022. "Although he is no longer a member, FIP continues to regard him as part of the wider fraternity of professional pilots. It is therefore with particular pride that the Federation places his extraordinary conduct before the Government of India for consideration for national recognition," it said.

The Federation of Indian Pilots urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office to consider him for recognition "in accordance with the applicable Government of India provisions and after due verification of the facts by the competent authorities." It also requested that authorities examine the circumstances and obtain the relevant operational and medical records.

"Such recognition would not only honour Capt. Smit personally but would also send a powerful message to the international aviation community regarding the value India places upon courage, professional responsibility, leadership and the protection of human life," the Federation said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also lauded Machchhar's courage, patience and presence of mind and said his actions had made the entire country proud.

The September 30 security crisis involved the flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.