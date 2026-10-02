Pravachan mantri’s insensitivity knows no bounds’: Jairam Ramesh attacks Modi over food inflation

The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices of essential food items, with party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh saying the “insensitivity of the ‘pravachan mantri’” knows no bounds.

Ramesh shared a media report on X claiming that rising prices have increased household kitchen budgets by 20 to 25 per cent over the last three months, particularly during the festival season.

“Inﬂation isn't just rising in statistics; its pain is being felt in the kitchens of every middle-class and poor household,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi.

Citing the report, he said the kitchen budget of families had risen by up to 25 per cent in just three months. He also referred to a homemaker quoted in the report who said her family earns Rs 35,000 and is finding it increasingly difficult to manage kitchen expenses.

“Does Modi ji realise how all these families must be managing their household budgets in this era of inflation?” Ramesh said.

He cited increases in the prices of several essential commodities, saying arhar dal had risen from Rs 105 to Rs 140-150 per kg, moong from Rs 95 to Rs 120, rice from Rs 42-45 to Rs 53-55, and mustard oil from Rs 165 to Rs 190 per litre.

“The government's own figures show that food inflation was 5.95% in August. Onions rose by 48.27%, ginger by 73.82%, and garlic by 43.60%,” Ramesh said.

“Lentils, spices, vegetables, oil... inflation is hitting everywhere. Government data shows that household savings are declining and debt on families is increasing,” he said.

Ramesh said the issue for an average family was not only rising expenses but also managing household budgets with shrinking savings and limited income.

“For the government, these may be just numbers, but for the public, it's a household budget unraveling every month,” he said.

“When will the people of the country get relief from this back-breaking inflation? The insensitivity of the ‘pravachan mantri’ (sermonising minister) knows no bounds,” Ramesh said, taking a swipe at Modi.

The Congress has repeatedly raised the issue of rising prices and accused the government of following “anti-people” policies. The government, however, has dismissed the claims and pointed to the GDP numbers.