Punjab Power Corporation makes a U-Turn not to borrow Rs 10,000 crore loan through merchant banker

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) made a U-Turn and has decided not to raise the Rs 10,000 crore loan from the debt market through bonds and non-convertible debentures.

Sources said that the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the PSPCL Board of Directors on Wednesday as the board examined that the state power company had managed to raise a bank loan of Rs 5,500 crore, which for the time being is enough to be used as the working capital.

The board members were informed that since banks were willing to extend the loan to the power company without seeking any fees, the bid to raise loan through a merchant banker had become unnecessary.

It is learnt that the money was to be raised through this loan by the merchant banker was without a state government guarantee. The rationale that was earlier given was that the loan was needed to address the liquidity crunch in the power company, caused by delayed subsidy and unpaid power bills.

On June 15 a tender for raising the loan through merchant bankers was floated and the technical bids were opened on July 30. The funds were to be raised in two tranches of Rs 5,000 crore each.

Three entities, AK Capital Services Limited, Trust Investment Advisers Private Limited and Real Growth Securities Private Limited had bid for being appointed the merchant banker.