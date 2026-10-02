Russian President Putin’s praise for PM Modi’s peace efforts matter of pride: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote peace and find a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict was a matter of pride for every Indian.
In a post on X, Shah said Putin’s remarks, made on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, reflected India’s growing role as a voice for global peace and dialogue.
“The Russian President Shri Vladimir Putin's appreciation of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's tireless efforts towards global peace brings immense pride to every Indian,” Shah said in the post.
He noted that Putin’s comments coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, saying the timing underscored the relevance of India’s longstanding message of peace and non-violence.
Shah also said Modi had consistently maintained that lasting solutions to wars and conflicts could not be achieved on the battlefield but through dialogue and diplomacy.
“During periods marked by wars, conflicts and turbulence, Modi Ji has conveyed the message that solutions do not emerge from battlefields but through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.
The Home Minister also highlighted India’s humanitarian assistance during wars and natural calamities, linking it to the country’s civilisational ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which means the world is one family.
“India, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has always stepped forward with help and assistance, whether in situations of war or calamity, giving new recognition to our timeless tradition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” Shah said, while adding that India’s voice now carries significant weight during international crises and that Modi’s views receive close attention from the global community.
Putin on Thursday had praised Modi’s efforts to help end the conflict in Ukraine, saying the Indian prime minister had “very good ideas” aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions.
Addressing an audience, Putin said Modi had repeatedly raised the issue of ending the conflict during their meetings, despite the “very good and even friendly” relations between India and Russia.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who ... constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said and described Modi’s position as neutral but said the Prime Minister had a clear interest in bringing the conflict to an end.
The remarks come amid India’s continued emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving the Ukraine conflict.