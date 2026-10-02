Russian President Putin’s praise for PM Modi’s peace efforts matter of pride: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote peace and find a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict was a matter of pride for every Indian.

In a post on X, Shah said Putin’s remarks, made on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, reflected India’s growing role as a voice for global peace and dialogue.

“The Russian President Shri Vladimir Putin's appreciation of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's tireless efforts towards global peace brings immense pride to every Indian,” Shah said in the post.

He noted that Putin’s comments coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, saying the timing underscored the relevance of India’s longstanding message of peace and non-violence.

Shah also said Modi had consistently maintained that lasting solutions to wars and conflicts could not be achieved on the battlefield but through dialogue and diplomacy.

“During periods marked by wars, conflicts and turbulence, Modi Ji has conveyed the message that solutions do not emerge from battlefields but through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

The Home Minister also highlighted India’s humanitarian assistance during wars and natural calamities, linking it to the country’s civilisational ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which means the world is one family.